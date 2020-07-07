BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts authorities are continuing to investigate an unemployment scam using personal information from previous data breaches. In total, the state said it has recovered $158 million in fraudulent claims.
Residents in Massachusetts have been targeted as part of a national unemployment fraud scheme. The state first warned of the scam in May.
Since then, more than 58,000 fraudulent claims have been filed.
The Department of Unemployment Assistnace (DUA) said it is continuing to implement additional identity verification measures to make sure claims are legitimate. As a result, unemployment payments have been delayed.
DUA officials have been working with Massachusetts State Police, Department of Corrections, and National Guard to verify identifications.
“It is unfortunate that because of this criminal activity, people who really need our support may face delays in receiving the benefits they need,” said Labor and Workforce Development secretary Rosalin Acosta in a statement. “We will continue to work with our state and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as our dedicated constituent service personnel, to ensure that those with valid unemployment claims receive financial assistance during these difficult times.”
Anyone who believes a false unemployment claim has been filed in their name is asked to call (877) 626-6800 or visit the state’s website.
GREAT NEWS! Kudos to Labor and Workforce Development secretary Rosalin Acosta, DUA officials, Mass. State Police; FBI, CIA nationally. THIS is a major struggle for those now unemployed and unpaid for many months; since March! Particularly poignant is the so-far unmet promises of State DUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) programs now set to lapse: Federal PUA on 7/25/2020; Mass State DUA, 12/31/2020. WE ALL LEARN from our experiences; or should! Passports (Book/encrypted Cards), SS Cards (original front/back), original Leases to Prove-Residency; contemporaneous Photo-Ops to blend with all of the above. Also, Medicare Cards (original front/back). SENIOR PHOTO ID Charlie MBTA Cards are screaming out: “I am what I am, I am who I says I am”, — Popeye… to paraphrase.