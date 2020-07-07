CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Coronavirus, Massachusetts Courts

BOSTON (AP) — Everyone entering a Massachusetts courthouse will be screened for COVID-19 when the buildings expand public access beginning July 13, the state’s high court said in an order issued Tuesday.

Entry will be limited to people attending in-person proceedings; conducting business with a clerk’s, register’s, or recorder’s office; meeting with probation; and conducting business at other open offices in the courthouses, the order said.

Courts will continue to conduct most business virtually, but the number of in-person proceedings will expand during a second phase beginning on Aug. 10.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Frank DeLorey says:
    July 7, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    They are NEVER going to catch up. Probate will be backed up for years…terrible call to shut the courts down.

    Reply

Leave a Reply