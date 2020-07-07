CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Shoppers are being asked to send a message from the checkout counter on Tuesday during what has been dubbed “Blackout Day.”

An economic protest is planned, calling on Black people and their allies to not spend a single cent.

The protest is aimed at recognizing the power of the Black community, who spent more than $1 trillion on consumer goods in the United States in 2018.

Another goal is to confront institutional racism.

If people have to buy something, they are urged to support Black-owned businesses.

A list of businesses around Boston can be found on the Black Boston website.

