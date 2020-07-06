QUINCY (CBS) — Stop & Shop has discontinued its “appreciation pay program” for its grocery store workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Quincy-based supermarket chain paid employees an extra 10% from March 20 through the Fourth of July.
“We deeply appreciate the extraordinary efforts of our associates and have been pleased to offer our appreciation pay program for longer than nearly every other food retailer. The purpose of this temporary extra pay was to recognize our associates for their hard work during an unprecedented surge in demand and customer traffic.,” Stop & Shop said in a statement. “As states continue to reopen, we are returning to pre-COVID levels of traffic and demand. We are continuing to take significant steps to keep our associates and customers safe and will continue to offer our associates a flexible leave policy and additional paid sick leave.”
Some are now calling on Stop & Shop to continue paying its workers extra, noting that coronavirus cases are spiking nationwide. Sen. Ed Markey, of Massachusetts, will join UFCW Local 1445 outside Stop & Shop South Bay in Dorchester Monday afternoon to demand that Stop & Shop reinstate the “hazard pay.”
“Grocery store workers are considered essential workers, and they face an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 in the course of their day-to-day jobs,” Markey’s campaign said in a statement.