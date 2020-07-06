WENDELL (CBS) — Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been found in Massachusetts mosquitoes for a second time this year. On Monday, the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory confirmed the EEE in a sample from Wendell taken Sunday.
The findings increased the risk level of EEE to moderate in Wendell and New Salem.
The state’s first finding, which was Friday, was also in Franklin County. The risk level is moderate in Orange and Athol as well.
There have been no human or animal cases of EEE in Massachusetts this year.
“We are seeing EEE activity in mosquitoes very early in the season,’’ said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “We will continue to conduct additional surveillance, including trapping and testing mosquitoes in the region over the next several weeks to better inform our guidance to local communities.”
Residents are reminded to wear bug spray and be mindful of peak mosquito hours.
Last year, there were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts, resulting in six deaths.
More information about mosquito activity can be found here.