Red Sox 2020 Schedule Announced: Opening Day Vs. Orioles On July 24 At Fenway ParkBaseball is returning. And, after Major League Baseball announced its schedule for all 30 teams on Monday evening, we finally know when and where.

Patrick Mahomes Agrees To Record-Setting Extension With Chiefs For 10 Years, Worth Up To $503 MillionThe Kansas City Chiefs are going to have their quarterback for a long time. A very long time.

Colin Kaepernick, ESPN Making Documentary Series On Life StoryColin Kaepernick will be featured in a documentary series produced by ESPN Films as part of a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Co.

President Donald Trump Slams Bubba Wallace, NASCAR For Noose 'Hoax'After a weekend spent stoking division, President Donald Trump on Monday went after NASCAR's only Black driver and criticized its decision to ban the Confederate flag at its races and venues.

MLB's COVID-19 Testing Process Appears To Be A Bit Of A DisasterMLB is trying to test players across the league in a timely fashion. It's proving to be a very difficult endeavor.