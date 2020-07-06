BOSTON (CBS) — Baseball is returning. And, after Major League Baseball announced its schedule for all 30 teams on Monday evening, we finally know when and where.

For the Boston Red Sox, the season will begin on Friday, July 24, at Fenway Park, against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch for that game will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Each team plays 40 divisional games, with 10 games spread out over three series vs. each divisional opponent. The home-road splits will be uneven, with one team getting either seven or six home games in those divisional matchups.

Each team will also play 20 interleague games, with six games against the “natural” interleague rival. For the Red Sox, that will be the Braves.

After the opening three-game series against the Orioles, the Red Sox will host a pair of games against the Mets before traveling to New York for two games in Queens. The Red Sox will stay in New York for a three-game series vs. the Yankees, followed by a trip to Tampa to face the Rays.

Of the 10 games against the Yankees, seven will be on the road for the Red Sox. The lone home series vs. the Yankees will be the Red Sox’ third-to-last series of the season.

The order of the Red Sox’ 20 series is listed below, with the number of games included. (The exact dates and start times will be added soon.)

vs. Orioles, 3 games

vs. Mets, 2 games

at Mets, 2 games

at Yankees, 3 games

at Rays, 2 games

vs. Blue Jays, 3 games

vs. Rays, 4 games

at Yankees, 4 games

vs. Phillies, 2 games

at Orioles, 4 games

at Blue Jays, 3 games

vs. Nationals, 3 games

vs. Braves, 3 games

vs. Blue Jays, 4 games

at Phillies, 2 games

at Rays, 4 games

at Marlins, 3 games

vs. Yankees, 3 games

vs. Orioles, 3 games

at Braves, 3 games