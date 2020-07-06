BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a vote by mail bill into law, Secretary of State Bill Galvin announced Monday. This is the first time in Massachusetts history that all eligible residents will have the opportunity to vote early and by mail in both the state primary and general election.
A bill has just been signed into law that will allow all Mass. voters to vote by mail without an excuse in any 2020 election.
Galvin said his office “is moving forward immediately to implement a new law that will allow all registered voters in Massachusetts to vote by mail this fall, with no excuse necessary.’
Early voting for the state primary will happen between August 22 – August 28. In-person early voting for the November general election will be held from October 17 to October 30.
The bill expands voting options amid the coronavirus pandemic. In-person voting will be expanded to reduce crowding at the polls, and there will also be expanded absentee ballot access.
More information about voting can be found at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele.
