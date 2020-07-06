BOSTON (CBS) – Strong storms caused damage in several Massachusetts towns Sunday night.
In Duxbury, the fire department tweeted out a photo of a shed that caught fire after being struck by lightning.
At 12:07 DXFD responded to a fully involved shed fire which was caused due to a lightning strike when severe #weather came through our area. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/cz6DLSjLAR
— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) July 6, 2020
A tree fell onto a vehicle and building in Boxboro, brought down by strong winds. Overnight, the police department urged residents to stay inside saying many roads were impassable because of downed trees or power lines.
UPDATED ROAD CLOSURES: Massachusetts Avenue @ Summer Road
Pine Hill Road @ Summer Road
Flagg Hill Road @ Summer Road
Pine Hill Road @ Burroughs Road
Intersection of Burroughs Road / Stow Road / Chester Road
Boxborough Highway & LELD working to restore power and clear the roads
— Boxborough Police (@BoxboroughPD) July 6, 2020
In Brockton, Carlos Pina was in his home when a large tree came crashing down.
“All of a sudden I just heard a loud boom,” Pina said.
The tree fell across his street and landed on his roof, and some power lines. Amazingly, it caused little damage.
“I feel lucky, I feel lucky,” said Pina.
While lightning and strong winds caused damage, heavy rain did as well. The Sharon Public Library, which was set to reopen Monday after being closed because of coronavirus, flooded overnight. There is no word on when it could reopen.
No injuries have been reported from the Sunday night storms.