BOSTON (CBS) – In May of 2019, Alec LaCroix asked Kelly Jones to marry him, while they were practicing on the trapeze.

But for the last few months their wedding plans have also been up in the air during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ll make the most of it even if we’re wearing masks and ponchos,” said Jones.

The couple was relieved last week when they found out Phase 3 of the state’s reopening process allows for weddings.

On Friday, they’re getting married at The Villa in East Bridgewater.

“Yes we are very excited, very excited,” said the couple.

They’re allowed 100 at the Sapphire Event Group venue because it’s outside. Indoor weddings are limited to 25 people with table capacity set at six people, six feet apart. The limitations are making it tricky for wedding planners and venues.

“With the guidelines there are 25 people inside is challenging because most weddings are about 150 people,” said Jon Sapphire of The Sapphire Event Group.

“The guidelines are not super clear for our industry,” added Amie Sapphire.

Movie theaters like, The Coolidge Corner Theater in Brookline, are also allowed to reopen in Phase 3.

Managers are trying to figure out how to operate with only 25 people allowed in each auditorium.

“We know people have to feel really comfortable to come back to any movie theater,” said said Coolidge Corner Theater Executive Director Kathleen Tallman. “When we, just adding staff, box staff, projection, air conditioning, utilities, we wouldn’t break even.”

The theater will have a soft opening at the end of the month.