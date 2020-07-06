FOXBORO (CBS) – Some gyms opened their doors for the first time in months Monday as Phase 3 of Massachusetts’ reopening plan got underway.

The Fit Factory in Foxboro welcomed back members starting bright and early at 6 a.m.

“We’ve been building up to it,” said Chris Brown, general manager of the facility. “It was like the light at the end of the tunnel has arrived.”

Arrows on the floors guided members down one-way paths to promote social distancing.

Sanitizing stations were set up along the way, which were also equipped with masks.

“It is reassuring for sure,” said Ken Clark, a gym member. “They put a lot of effort into this. Separated the machines by 6 feet, cleaning stations if you look around, all over the place. And I see people cleaning their machines now more than they did before, which is kind of nice.”

Brown says he’s had conversations with members who have expressed concerns over the coronavirus.

He says more people were hired to help maintain the safety guidelines established by the state.

“We have additional staff to go through every single machine every 30 minutes,” said Brown. “While they’re on the floor, if anyone forgets to clean down a machine we’re going to make sure that gets cleaned.”

While their capacity is capped at 40-percent, Brown says the gym’s trying to make up the difference in their bottom line by using lessons learned during the pandemic, offering virtual classes and training as well.