BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 157 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths in the state on Monday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 104,659 and the confirmed death toll is 7,983.
There were also six new probable cases reported Monday and zero probable deaths.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Monday, there are 603 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 33 patients from Sunday. There are 99 patients currently in ICU.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.
There were 7,726 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 893,939 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus.