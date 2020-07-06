BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Phil says that a family from California came to visit his daughter for July 4th. “I’m not sure if they have been socially distancing or wearing masks, and California is a hot spot right now. Should my wife and I not return to our daughter’s house for a while?”

If you and your wife are in a high-risk group, it’s probably best to wait two weeks before returning to your daughter’s home, if you can. Just in case one of the visitors was infected and could have possibly exposed your daughter and her family.

My coed adult softball league is starting up in a couple of weeks and I am wondering if I should play. They will have rules regarding masks and distance but I am not sure if all teams will follow them. – Diane

The one good thing about softball and baseball is that they’re played outdoors and you can socially distance while playing. It’s not a contact sport. You still need to be careful not to share equipment and wear masks whenever possible but as far as team sports, softball and baseball are probably lower risk than many others.

Anne says she needs to help babysit her granddaughters for three days. “If I commit to being six feet from them, wear a mask, and wash/sanitize my hands consistently, would that be appropriate precautions for me?”

Sounds like you will be doing the best you can to minimize risk to your granddaughters and to yourself. I’m not sure how old your grandchildren are but if they are over the age of 2, they can wear masks around you as well. I know it’s awkward and unnatural to take such measures when grandparents are with their grandchildren, but this is only temporary and will help protect you and your family in the meantime.

Stephen wants to know if sunlight kills the virus.

There is evidence that ultraviolet light, like that emitted by the sun, can kill the coronavirus. However, that doesn’t mean if you go out on a hot, sunny day that you’re not going to get infected. You’re still at risk if you come into close contact with someone who is infected.