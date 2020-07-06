ORRVILLE, OHIO (CBS) — There’s a warning for pet owners about a recall of canned cat food that could make their cats seriously ill. The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling certain cans of Natural Balance Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Pate Formula because it may contain elevated levels of choline chrloride.
Cats who eat the recalled food may experience “nausea with excessive salivation, constricted pupils and poor vision, diarrhea or vomiting to more severe symptoms including difficulty walking, muscle shaking, tremors, irregular heartbeat, difficulty breathing, possible cardiac or respiratory failure and, in extreme situations, death,” the company said in a recall notice.
The 5.5-ounce cans were sold online and in pet specialty retailers in the United States and Canada. The recalled cans have retail UPC code 2363353227, lot code 9217803 and a best if used by date of 08 04 2021.
There have been reports of adverse reactions. Cat owners should contact their vet immediately if their cat has symptoms.
Anyone who has the recalled cans should throw them away. Adverse reactions can be emailed to info@naturalbalanceinc.com or by calling 888-569-6828.