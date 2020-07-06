MENDON (CBS) – Mendon Police are trying to find out who ripped apart a Black Lives Matter banner at a church in town.
The banner hanging outside the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Mendon and Uxbridge on Maple Street was found torn in half Friday morning.
The church reported the damage to police and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.
“We are seeking the public’s assistance with our investigation in identifying any suspicious persons or vehicles that may have been in the area between 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 2 and 11:00 am on Friday, July 3, 2020,” police said in a Facebook post.
The congregation is raising money to replace the banner.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call Mendon Police at 508-478-2737 or submit an anonymous tip online at mendonpolice.com.