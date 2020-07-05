Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Northeastern journalism professor Dan Kennedy joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss Kennedy’s annual “New England Muzzle Awards” that spotlight people and organizations that diminish free speech.
Kennedy included Milton Public Schools, Gov. Charlie Baker, Portland Maine Police, and others on his list for 2020.
The entire list can be found on the WGBH website.
Keller @ Large: Part 2
Keller and Kennedy also discussed the role of objectivity plays in journalism.