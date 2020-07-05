BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 10 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 111 more cases in the state on Sunday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 104,502 and the confirmed death toll is 7,968.
There were also 25 new probable cases reported Sunday and one probable death. Including the probable reports, there have now been 109,974 total coronavirus cases and 8,183 deaths in Massachusetts.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There were 5,893 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 886,213 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus. A total of 75,636 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Sunday, there are 636 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of four patients from Saturday. There are 100 patients currently in ICU.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.