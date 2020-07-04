BOSTON (CBS) — Hundreds of people marched from Roxbury’s Nubian Square to the Boston Common Saturday to support the Black Lives Matter movement and to honor the lives of Black women killed by police officers.
Chanting “Black Lives Matter,” hundreds of people are making their way from Roxbury to the Boston Common to uplift black voices, especially those of women and the LGBTQ community. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/WuyfNfVXPJ
— Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) July 4, 2020
Some marchers at the peaceful “Say Her Name” demonstration carried “Defund The Police” signs, but the purpose of the march was to uplift Black women and Black voices. At Nubian Square, people chanted the names of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old killed in March by Louisville police executing a “no-knock” warrant, and Sandra Bland, who was found dead in a Texas jail cell in 2015 after recording her controversial traffic stop on her phone.
One Black woman told WBZ-TV’s Tiffany Chan that she decided to march on July 4th, when many celebrate Independence Day with cookouts and fireworks, because she doesn’t feel there’s anything to celebrate. She said as a Black Woman, her freedoms are stunted.