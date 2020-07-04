CBSN BostonWatch Now
PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A shark sighting off the coast of Plymouth forced swimmers out of the water on the Fourth of July. The Plymouth harbormaster tweeted 4:30 p.m. Saturday about the incident in the area of White Horse Beach.

“Crew checking the white horse beach area after a confirmed shark sighting,” the harbormaster tweeted. “Lifeguards ordered people out of the water and red flags will be flying at Town beaches.”

On Thursday, there was a great white shark sighting off Chapin Beach in Dennis. A lifeguard spotted a juvenile shark attacking two seals.

The waters have been warming up off Cape Cod and experts want swimmers to know that sharks are back in the area.

 

