PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A shark sighting off the coast of Plymouth forced swimmers out of the water on the Fourth of July. The Plymouth harbormaster tweeted 4:30 p.m. Saturday about the incident in the area of White Horse Beach.
“Crew checking the white horse beach area after a confirmed shark sighting,” the harbormaster tweeted. “Lifeguards ordered people out of the water and red flags will be flying at Town beaches.”
@Plymouth_Harbor crew checking the white horse beach area after a confirmed shark sighting. Lifeguards ordered people out of the water and red flags will be flying at Town beaches. pic.twitter.com/fsK4IFIYJb
On Thursday, there was a great white shark sighting off Chapin Beach in Dennis. A lifeguard spotted a juvenile shark attacking two seals.
The waters have been warming up off Cape Cod and experts want swimmers to know that sharks are back in the area.