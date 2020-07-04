BOSTON (CBS) — Military aircraft roared over the Boston area Saturday afternoon as part of a July 4th celebration. Boston was the first stop of the “Salute To Great Cities Of The American Revolution” from the Department of Defense.
U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps jets flew over the U.S.S. Constitution in the Charlestown Navy Yard before heading to Fenway Park. It was led by U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters.
Wait for the shadows!
Airforce Flyover in Boston #B2StealthBomber pic.twitter.com/A75QSaM6xZ
— Suzi Berlin (@SuziBerlin) July 4, 2020
After Boston, the jets headed south for New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore.
In case you missed it, see the flyover in the video above.