BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Red Sox pitchers Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez tested positive for coronavirus, manager Ron Roenicke announced Saturday. The test results for Eduardo Rodriguez are pending.

Taylor is isolating in a hotel room and Hernandez is at home.

Players who test positive during any point of the season will be placed on the COVID-19 Related Injured List, which does not have a time limit. In order to be removed from the list, players have to test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, cannot have had a fever for at least 72 hours, and must have taken an antibody test.

The Red Sox began “summer camp” at Fenway Park on Friday.

