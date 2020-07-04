BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Red Sox pitchers Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez tested positive for coronavirus, manager Ron Roenicke announced Saturday. The test results for Eduardo Rodriguez are pending.
Taylor is isolating in a hotel room and Hernandez is at home.
Players who test positive during any point of the season will be placed on the COVID-19 Related Injured List, which does not have a time limit. In order to be removed from the list, players have to test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, cannot have had a fever for at least 72 hours, and must have taken an antibody test.
#RedSox pitchers Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor have tested positive for #COVID19 – here’s a shot of the two of them from Spring Training in February – @wbz #WBZ @redsox @MLB @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/kKRjS4slP2
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 4, 2020
The Red Sox began “summer camp” at Fenway Park on Friday.