IPSWICH (CBS) — A teenager suffered life-threatening injuries after a boating crash in Ipswich on Saturday. The serious incident happened just before 3 p.m. near the third creek mooring field in the waters off Ipswich.
Investigators believe all four people on board fell off the 19-foot center console boat “when it took a turn.”
“After the occupants fell into the water, the boat began circling, unmanned, during which time the operator of the boat, a 19-year-old Ipswich man, was run over by the boat,” Ipswich police said in a statement.
The boat then crashed into a houseboat owned by the victim’s family and caused serious damage. A nearby boat stopped to help and pull the injured teenager out of the water. No one else was hurt.
An Ipswich police boat was on scene within two minutes of being called. The victim was transported by medical helicopter from the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club to a hospital.
The incident is being investigated by Ipswich police and Massachusetts Environmental Police.