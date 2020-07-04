BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Police are investigating two separate deaths that followed altercations about an hour apart in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.
Police responded to the first disturbance around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Theodore Street to discover that the participants had fled. They soon learned that a victim had walked into a hospital and was later pronounced dead.
A half hour later, there was another disturbance – this time on Adams Street. Police arrived to find a man with a stab wound; he also died at a hospital.
The killings, which remained under investigation, were part of a violent week in Boston with four homicides and about two dozen shootings and stabbings. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
