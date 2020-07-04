LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, traded by the Boston Red Sox to LA earlier this year, has announced he will not participate in the 2020 MLB season. Price is one of a handful of players who have said they won’t play the upcoming season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.
“After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me not to play this season,” Price tweeted Saturday afternoon. “I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I’m sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year.”
— David Price (@DAVIDprice24) July 4, 2020
David Price spent four seasons in Boston, winning a World Series ring in 2018. The Red Sox traded him and star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Dodgers for outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects.
MLB teams have started “summer camps” before a 60-game season begins later in July.