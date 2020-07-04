Comments
BROOKLINE (CBS) — Brookline Police Chief Andrew Lipson announced his resignation Friday.
Lipson’s last day as chief will be Sept. 1. He will return to his previous role within the department.
“This was unexpected and disappointing news, but we must accept Mr. Lipson’s decision about what he believes is best. I am grateful for his contributions as Chief of Police and have no doubt he will continue to advocate for positive change in policing going forward,” said Town Administrator Mel Kleckner in a statement.