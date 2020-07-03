WORCESTER (CBS) — Four Clark University students are demanding changes within the Worcester Police Department. They say they were wrongly arrested during a protest last month.
The four students say when the protests ramped up back on June 1 they went outside to get it all on video. But soon the tactical unit moved in and all four of them were handcuffed. Some of them recall being violently pushed to the ground.
An independent investigation found that the officer’s actions were improper and did not meet the standard that should be afforded to the public.
The students say officers also tried to get rid of any evidence by destroying their phones.
“It makes me terrified that we have a force like this enacting justice and I believe it needs major reform,” one student said.
The Worcester Police Department says they are looking into the allegations against the officers and remain committed to full and complete accountability.
Don’t commit crimes and you won’t have a problem with the police.