BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox began “summer camp” at Fenway Park on Friday, but not everyone was able to participate. Boston did indeed have “some” players test positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke confirmed that news Friday afternoon. As for who tested positive, that remains a mystery as the team — and MLB — will not be releasing the names of players who test positive throughout the season. Roenicke said he can’t mention how many positive tests there were, per MLB rules.

Players who test positive during camp or at any point during the season will be placed on the COVID-19 Related Injured List. In order to be removed from the list, players have to test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, cannot have had a fever for at least 72 hours, and must have taken an antibody test. Doctors and a joint COVID-19 committee created by the league and the union must all sign off for a player to be removed from the list.

Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez was not at Fenway Park on Friday, but it was not because of a positive test. Rodriguez is away from the team because he is in isolation after being around someone who tested positive. The team is awaiting the results of the pitcher’s test.

“This is the craziest time and the busiest time I’ve ever had in baseball,” Roenicke said Friday. “I’ve never made as many text and phone calls in a day. It’s been really crazy.”

The Red Sox will train at Fenway Park over the next three weeks, with the 60-game MLB season set to begin around July 23-24.