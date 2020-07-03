BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Massachusetts legislative leaders on Thursday announced a bill has passed that would expand voting options during the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation would for the first time in state history give all eligible residents the opportunity to vote early in both the state primary and general election while also letting residents vote by mail and expanding absentee ballot access.
The bill is headed to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk next.
“Voting and public health don’t need to conflict,” House Speaker Robert DeLeo said in a statement. “The bill passed by the Legislature gives voters concerned about COVID-19 a number of choices on how they want to perform their civic duty of voting.”
All registered voters in Massachusetts would receive applications in the mail to vote early. Absentee ballot access will be expanded.
Cities and towns would also be required to take a public vote and provide 20 days notice before changing the location of a polling place.
“The pandemic has changed many aspects of our lives, but a person’s ability to exercise their fundamental right to vote and chose their government should not be one of them,” Senate President Karen Spilka said in a statement.
