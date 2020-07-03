BOSTON (CBS) — Almost three-quarters of Americans plan to stay home for the July Fourth holiday, a survey shows. According to Finance Buzz, 72% of people said they would be staying home.
An additional 15% will be staying local. Only three-percent plan to drive more than two hours from home.
Summer travel is down overall. The survey said 69% of Americans will take fewer or no road trips compared to last summer.
RVs and campers are a popular option for those looking to travel, though. Half of the people purchasing or renting RVs are doing so to avoid flying. Thirty-eight percent of prospective RVs have never driven one before, according to the survey.
State and national parks could still be crowded: 47% of campers plan to stay at a state park and 41% plan to stay at a national park.