MILTON, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire motorcyclist died in a collision with a box truck Thursday. It happened at about 3:25 p.m. on the Spaulding Turnpike at Exit 18 in Milton.
State Police said a 20-year-old driving a box truck northbound collided with the motorcycle that was also headed north. Motorcyclist Glenn Brewer, a 71-year-old from East Wakefield, New Hampshire, died at the scene.
Police closed both sides of the highway for about five hours while they investigated the crash. No charges have been announced.