NBA, Union Reportedly Agree To List Of Social Messages Players Can Display On JerseysWhen the NBA resumes its season in Orlando, players will take the floor with several different social messages on the back of their jerseys.

AL MVP Mike Trout Still Doesn't Feel Comfortable About Playing This YearReigning American League MVP Mike Trout participated in the Los Angeles Angels first workout of summer camp, but said before Friday's practice that he hasn't made a final decision on playing this year.

Redskins To Have 'Thorough Review' Of Name Amid Race DebateThe Washington Redskins began a “thorough review” of their nickname Friday, a significant step toward moving on from what experts and advocates call a “dictionary-defined racial slur.”

Red Sox Announce Changes To Make Fenway Park Safer During Summer CampBaseball is back at Fenway Park, but the old ball yard is a lot different than the one everyone is used to.

Roenicke: Red Sox Had 'Some' Positive COVID-19 TestsThe Red Sox began "summer camp" at Fenway Park on Friday, but not everyone was able to participate. Boston did indeed have "some" players test positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.