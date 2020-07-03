CBSN BostonWatch Now
EASTHAM (CBS) — Police are investigating an “unfortunate incident” in Eastham, where a horse had to be euthanized after being hit by a car. It happened Thursday night just before 11 p.m. on Herringbrook Road.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Officers were able to locate the horses’s owner and a veterinarian.

The veterinarian determined that euthanization was necessary, according to police. No charges have been announced.

 

  1. sara Elkins says:
    July 3, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    It does not seem safe for a horse to be ridden late a night in an area with few street lights, in a small town that is over full with visitors in the summer. Drivers are not expecting to have to look out for horses in the road after dark in 2020.

