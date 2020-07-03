BOSTON (CBS) – Don’t expect all Phase 3 businesses to swing open the doors Monday just because Governor Charlie Baker has given them the green light.

Theaters are included in the group. At Brattle Theatre in Cambridge, directors are opening shipments of protective gear and awaiting an order of clear plastic barriers for the front counter. They aim to be back in business by the end of July.

“We really want to make sure that, even if it has to close down again or if we have this limited capacity for a long period of time, that it’s still able to come back stronger,” said Creative Director Ned Hinkle. The historic theater, which normally seats 225, will be limited to an audience of just 25.

Major theater chain AMC also plans to open by the beginning of August.

Gyms and museums are part of Phase 3. The owners of Cedardale Health and Fitness in Haverhill say they plan to take a few extra days. The Museum of Science and the New England Aquarium say they haven’t even set an opening date.

Weddings are also a go, but event planners say venues are backed up. “Suddenly now, we have almost more than double the amount of people competing for the same dates,” said Joe Rogers, of Contagious Events in Boston. “We’re working with couples who are planning a 2021 wedding and have already asked us now, in light of yesterday’s announcement, that perhaps we need to be looking at out-of-state venues, so we’re looking towards New Hampshire and Rhode Island where the rules are a little bit looser,” he said.