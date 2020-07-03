HYANNIS (WBZ-TV) – The July 4th weekend is here, and that’s great news for many people on Cape Cod.

Main Street in Hyannis was bustling Friday night. The crowds were a welcome sight for businesses on what is traditionally one of the biggest weekends of the entire season. Cape visitors included one woman seeking summer fun but also using common sense.

“It’s definitely on my mind, especially if we’re close to people. We should all have masks on. But as soon as you’re in your own space with your friends and family, I think its okay to maybe take it off and breathe and chat maybe and have a drink. Other than that, we should all be wearing masks for not only ourselves but for others.”

It was a tough spring for everybody. Many are hoping a Cape Cod weekend will help cure cabin fever, with masks at the ready, of course.

“Yeah you just got to roll with it, I guess,” said another visitor. “It’s kind of a bummer, obviously, for everybody, but stay masked, stay with your trusted circles, and try to make the best of it.”

But full recovery here on the Cape and elsewhere will take a while. One longtime visitor from Connecticut said the crowds just don’t seem the same this year.

“We’ve been here several times before, and there’s a noticeable difference in terms of the amount of stores closed, the people here, and the whole dining situation’s very different, as well. So definitely off from what we’re used to.”

It’s obvious the pandemic is still on many people’s minds, as Cape Cod gets ready for a July 4th weekend unlike any other.