Comments
BURLINGTON (CBS) – Burlington Police say a new viral video craze is a crime.
People are making TikTok videos of people running and crashing through fences. The problem is, they’re other people’s fences.
Burlington Police said security camera footage caught once such incident. The footage shows are car pulling up as one person gets out and runs through a fence while another person catches it on camera.
Burlington police are looking for the people who made the video. Anyone with information should call the Burlington Police Department.