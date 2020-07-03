Gordon Hayward Says He'll Leave Celtics, NBA Bubble In Orlando For Birth Of 4th ChildGordon Hayward will head down to Orlando with his Celtics teammates next week. But the Boston forward won't be in Disney World for the entirety of the NBA's bubble season -- and for good reason.

Sponsor FedEx Asks Redskins To Change Their NameThe title sponsor of the Washington Redskins’ stadium wants the NFL team to change its name.

Zooming In To Start Unprecedented MLB Summer Camp Amid COVID-19At Fenway Park, weights and other exercise equipment were set up Thursday in the concourse under the seats that Red Sox fans won't be allowed to occupy when the season finally starts.

Red Sox Get Back To Work As 'Summer Camp' Opens At Fenway ParkThe tests are done and it's time to play ball. The Red Sox get back to work Friday at Fenway Park.

Jonathan Lucroy Added To Red Sox Player PoolAs they get set to start summer camp at Fenway Park on Friday, the Red Sox had to take care of some roster business on Thursday.