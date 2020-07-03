Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Eighteen people, including eight children, were displaced after a fire broke out in Mattapan. Crews responded to Blue Hill Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday.
When they got there, flames and heavy smoke were pouring out of the back of the building on all levels, the Boston Fire Department said.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly but a second-alarm was called due to the number of residents displaced. Everyone was able to make it out safely.
The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.
About $350,000 was done in damages. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.