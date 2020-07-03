Comments
ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Two Attleboro police officers are getting praise for helping out a disabled citizen during a thunderstorm. Video shared on social media shows the officers coming to the aid of a man in a motorized wheelchair on Wednesday.
In the video, one officer pushes the man’s wheelchair while the other carries his dog in the pouring rain.
“Hats off for these two officers,” wrote Ron Duphily, who posted the video.
Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said officers Paul Oliveira and Eric Hohlfeld are “awesome.”
“They don’t think they did anything out of the ordinary,” Heroux wrote. “Just doing their job is what they said.”