BOSTON (CBS) – On this week’s To Do List, we are celebrating July 4th weekend, starting with one of our favorite ways to enjoy the holiday – amazing food!
BARBECUE TO GO
The Smoke Shop BBQ is offering Fourth of July barbecue boxes that include ribs, chicken, burnt ends, greens, mac n cheese, and much more. Each box feeds 4-6 people, can be ordered on their website, and can be picked up on Saturday from your choice of three locations.
thesmokeshopbbq.com/product/4th-of-july-bbq-box/
When: Saturday, July 4 (12-1pm or 4-5pm)
Where: Choice of Kendall Square, Seaport, or Assembly Row
Cost: $125
SEAPORT SWEAT
Burn off the calories and take a Seaport Sweat virtual fitness class, which are being offered for free through October 2. On Monday at 5:30 p.m. check out Broncore Bootcamp via Instagram Live, which can be found @SeaportBOS.
When: Monday, 5:30pm
Where: Instagram Live @SeaportBOS
Cost: Free
WEEKEND PADDLE
Get out on the water and get some fresh air with Paddle Boston, where you can rent or buy kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards. They offer several rental sites, including Boston, Waltham, and Cambridge.
paddleboston.com
When: Daily (Generally 10am weekdays, 8am weekends)
Where: Various locations
Cost: Rates at https://paddleboston.com/rates/