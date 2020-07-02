(CBS/CNN) — Two of the most classic pieces of Americana are coming together this summer: drive-in theaters and Walmart.
Beginning in August, the retailer is converting 160 of its US store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters. As the pandemic continues, drive-in theaters have been making a comeback as a safe alternative to the traditional movie theaters that remain closed in much of the country.
Walmart is partnering with Tribeca Enterprises, the Robert De Niro-backed media company, to program the films. Locations and movie titles haven’t yet been announced, but they will be revealed later on a special website. The event will run through October and encompass more than 300 showings.
Starting in August at select Walmart stores, we’re partnering with @Tribeca and rolling out the red carpet for drive-in movie premieres, complete with car-side 🍿and 🥤service. Stay tuned for more details. See you at the movies! https://t.co/JfUPB6QK8C pic.twitter.com/t4Enk8aYzL
The drive-in locations will be at Walmart Supercenters. Massachusetts has Walmart Supercenters in Tewksbury, Plymouth, Saugus, Leominster, Northboro, Walpole, Avon, Worcester, Gardner, North Attleboro, Hudson, Halifax, Raynham, Swansea, Wareham and Fall River.
“This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities, and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles,” Walmart said in a press release. Walmart will use the nearby physical stores to let people use curbside pickup for treats and food.
Drive-in movie venues have been popping up all over the country, with small business owners forced temporarily to shut down their traditional theater operations opting to reopen old drive-in locations or build makeshift theaters in parking lots in a bid to make up for lost income.
