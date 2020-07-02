BOSTON (CBS) — A Salem, New Hampshire police captain was arrested and charged with fraud on Thursday. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement that Michael Wagner allegedly committed tax fraud after selling guns.
The 48-year-old from Pelham is charged with one count of filing a false tax return in 2013. Investigators said he purchased about three dozen assault rifles and resold them, making more than $33,000. He’s accused of leaving that profit off his tax return.
Wagner is expected to face a federal judge in Boston later Thursday.
Back in February 2019, the I-Team reported that Wagner was one of multiple Salem Police Department members under criminal investigation.