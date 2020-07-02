Comments
QUINCY (CBS) — A mishap at a Quincy gas station made a big mess on Thursday. Quincy police said the fire suppression system at Stop & Shop Gas at Southern Artery and Sea Street malfunctioned.
Video shows white foam shooting down from the gas station canopy, where some customers were filling up. Police said three people had trouble breathing and were evaluated by paramedics, but did not report any serious injuries.
“No ladies and gentlemen, it didn’t snow in July!” police commented.
