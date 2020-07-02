BOSTON (CBS) — For college football teams around the country, getting ready for the 2020 season means testing all of their players for COVID-19. That includes the Boston College Eagles, who recently tested all 93 student-athletes ahead of voluntary workouts.
The good news for the Eagles is only one of those tests came back positive for the virus, the school announced Thursday. That player has since entered isolation, with the rest of the team gearing up for some football.
Voluntary workouts for those who tested negative began on July 1.
The 2020 season is a new start for the Eagles, who went 6-7 overall and 4-4 in ACC play last season. Boston College has a new man in charge on the sidelines, with Jeff Hafley taking over for the fired Steve Addazio.