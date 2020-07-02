BOSTON (CBS) –Nine more players have tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA and NBPA announced Thursday.
The positive tests came between June 24-29, as the league inches closer towards a return with a bubble season in Orlando. In total, 25 of the 351 players to be tested since June 23 have tested positive for the virus. A total of 884 team staffers were tested between June 23-29, with 10 of those tests coming back positive.
Any player, coach or team staff member who tests positive must remain in self-isolation until they satisfy public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and have been cleared by a physician.
The NBA has 22 teams set to report to Disney World Resorts in Orlando, Florida next week. Teams will have a three-week training camp period ahead of an eight-game seeding schedule prior to the start of the postseason. Games are scheduled to tip off on July 30.
On Wednesday, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens announced that no players tested positive for COVID-19 and no players had opted out of the NBA’s restart.