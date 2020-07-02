MEDFORD – A suspect has been arrested after a shooting that disrupted a quiet Medford neighborhood in June.
Joevani L. Robinson was arrested at a relative’s home in Dorchester on Thursday morning.
According to Medford police, Robinson is suspected of firing several shots at a car with three people in it on Shephard Road in Medford. Although the victims were unharmed, the car crashed into the suspect’s car. Both the suspect and two passengers fled the scene on foot.
Surveillance video by a resident of the neighborhood showed the shots fired in broad daylight. As the driver of a silver SUV gets back into the car, a black BMW hits the SUV and takes off. Both vehicles were found abandoned on a nearby street.
Robinson is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing on July 14. Until then, he will be held without bail.