BOSTON (CBS) – Many workers say they would take a pay cut if it meant they could always work from home.
A new survey from RealBusinessSavings.com found that Massachusetts residents would, on average, take a pay cut of $243 per month to avoid going back to the office. Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed said they will ask to continue to work from home to avoid COVID-19.
About one-third of the people in the survey also said their bosses are friendlier and more relaxed since the work-from-home life began.