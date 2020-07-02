BOSTON (CBS) — Little has changed for the unemployment situation in Massachusetts, according to the latest federal numbers. The state saw 29,167 new benefit claims, a drop of just over 800 from the prior week.
There was a very slight increase in new claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance – 14,154 claims last week compared to 14,131 the week before. That program provides benefits for those not covered by traditional unemployment insurance, such as the self-employed and “gig economy” workers.
Nationwide, the unemployment rate fell to 11.1% in June and the country added 4.8 million jobs. But the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the south and west likely halted some gains in the restaurant industry, CBS News reports.
Learn more about applying for unemployment in Massachusetts here.