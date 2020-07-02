NBA Announces Nine New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Total, After 351 Players TestedNine more players have tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA and NBPA announced Thursday.

Rob Manfred Admits That MLB Didn't Want To Play More Than 60 GamesAfter all of the acrimony and bad publicity, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred ... kind of just said that it was all a waste of time.

Only One Boston College Football Player Tests Positive For COVID-19For college football teams around the country, getting ready for the 2020 season means testing all of their players for COVID-19.

Revolution Depart For MLS Bubble In Orlandohe New England Revolution are off to the most magical place on earth. Or at least the bubble version of it.

Cam Newton Posts Motivational Workout Video With Mohamed Sanu On InstagramCam Newton's Instagram videos are no joke.