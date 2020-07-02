BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts has the best drivers in America again, according to a new survey.
The financial tech firm SmartAsset has been ranking the best and worst states for drivers the last four years and Massachusetts is number one for the third year in a row.
Mississippi has the worst drivers in the U.S. for the third consecutive year, followed by Nevada and Tennessee.
The personal finance company creates its rankings based on metrics like percentage of insured drivers, DUI’s, fatal crashes and the frequency of Google searches for speeding tickets.
“Massachusetts performs best,” SmartAsset said on its website.
“Though people who have to drive every day in Boston may disagree, Massachusetts has the fewest bad drivers in the nation, according to our study. The Bay State ranks within the best 10 states for three of the four metrics we considered, including having the fewest fatalities in the study per 100 million vehicle miles driven.”