LOWELL (CBS) – State police have added a suspect in a Lowell murder to the state’s Most Wanted list.
Xavier L. DeJesus, 20, is wanted in connection with the June 23rd shooting of 23-year-old Deija Mendez, of Boston, on Coral Street in Lowell. Mendez died at the scene.
DeJesus is wanted for multiple firearm charges and murder. He also wanted in Nashua, New Hampshire, on unrelated charges.
He is of Hispanic ethnicity, 5’7″ and about 120 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his right arm, including the word “Blessed” on his outer right forearm and “R.I.P. Chi Chi” on his inner right forearm.
In June, three people were charged with lying during the investigation.
DeJesus is considered arms and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).