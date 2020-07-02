BOSTON (CBS) – A massive 2010 earthquake in Haiti left 160,000 people dead and 1.5 million homeless. America sent in the Army with food and water and doctors, and those soldiers left a lasting impact on one Haitian man.
Fritz Laroche, 27, went to work for the 82nd Airborne as a translator when they arrived in Haiti. But to the soldiers, he quickly became much more.
“He was a brother, and we wanted to bring him back,” said Nick Moore, then a sergeant with the unit.
The Army eventually left, but not without leaving a big impression Laroche.
“Those guys inspired me every day of my life to be better, to go harder, to be strong mentally, and to help people more,” said Laroche.
It took nine years, but Fritz made it to America, and next week he will join the United States Army.
“He’s an amazing man, with a heart that just wants to serve people,” said Moore.