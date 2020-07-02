BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts has released its latest weekly report on coronavirus cases by city and town. There are 103,858 confirmed cases statewide.
Boston has 13,996 total confirmed cases, the most in the state. But other communities have a higher rate of cases per 100,000 residents.
View: Full Town-By-Town Breakdown
Chelsea, with its high percentage of residents who are essential employees, continues to have by far the highest case rate with 7,816 cases per 100,000 residents. Nearly 35% of coronavirus tests in Chelsea come back positive, compared to the state average of 12%.
Rounding out the top 10 cities and towns with the highest number of cases per 100,000 people are Brockton (4,300), Lawrence (4,029), Everett (3,636), Lynn (3,602), Revere (2,925), Randolph (2,776), Worcester (2,724), Danvers (2,581) and Lowell (2,477).
The state average is 1,491 cases per 100,000 residents. The state is not reporting numbers in towns with fewer than 5 cases.